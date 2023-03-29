CUMMING - Runett Kilcrease Smith, 103, Cumming, passed away on Sunday, March 19, 2023 after a series of illnesses.
Runett was born on December 2, 1919, to Henry Raymond Killcrease and Mattie Coker Killcrease in Carl.
After Runett graduated from Winder High School in 1936, she attended business school in Atlanta. She began her career working for Sears & Roebuck in Atlanta and later in California during World War II. She returned to Atlanta to work for American Standard Charts and later worked for DeKalb County, until she retired.
Runett met Roy Clayton Smith in Atlanta, and they were married on October 15, 1943. They had two children, Ann Elaine Smith Sproule and Nancy Lee Smith Keith.
She and her husband were members of Scott Boulevard Baptist Church in Decatur, and they enjoyed camping and water sports with members of their Sunday School class and their grandchildren. Runett was also the social planner for her Sunday School class. She also enjoyed cooking, reading and keeping up with all the members of her large extended family.
Runett was predeceased by her husband, Roy Clayton Smith; and her daughter, Nancy Smith Keith.
She is survived by her daughter, Ann Smith Sproule; her sons-in-law, Robert Gordon Sproule and Larry Samuel Keith; her grandchildren, Robert Gordon Sproule Jr., Gregory Roy Sproule, Amanda Keith Elkins and Christopher Ryan Keith; two granddaughters-in-law, Tracy Taylor Sproule and Elizabeth Rawlins Sproule; grandson-in-law, Charles Jason Elkins; six great-grandchildren, Olivia Ann Sproule, Robert Gordon Sproule III, Clayton Rawlins Sproule, Evelyn Faye Elkins, Lucille Rose Elkins and Haley Sue Elkins; and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.
Graveside service: Saturday, May 6, 2023, at 2 p.m. at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Dacula.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests making donations to a charity of your choice, in honor of Runett.
McDonald and Son Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
