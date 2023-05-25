WINDER - Russell Randolph Stinchcomb, 90, Winder, passed away Tuesday, May 23, 2023.
He was a member of Peoples Baptist Church. Randolph was a native of Hoschton and a son of the late Giley and Essie Allen Stinchcomb. He retired from General Motors and was a 40-year member of The United Auto Workers Union, where he was a committee member.
Randolph proudly served his country in the Army during The Korean War, and his community as a past Winder police officer and being a past mayor for the City of Carl. After his retirement, Randolph started Stinchcomb Service Company, where he was able to provide affordable plumbing and HVAC for many people in Barrow and surrounding counties. He loved his family and his University of Georgia Bulldawgs.
In addition to his parents, Randolph was preceded in death by his loving wife, Mary Ann Reidling Stinchcomb; a son, Randy Stinchcomb; and eight siblings, Joe Allen Stinchcomb, Robert Stinchcomb, Avery Stinchcomb (June Bug), Gene Stinchcomb, Runell Pursley, Martha Bell Garrett, Helen Collins and Lona Mae Sanders.
He is survived by a son, Paul Stinchcomb (Sandra), Winder; daughters, Sharon Rooks, Melbourne, Fla., Karen Ransome (Chris), Jacksonville, Fla., and Shelby Lee, Dawsonville; brothers, W.L. “Bill” Stinchcomb, Watkinsville, and Tommy (Sue) Stinchcomb, Winder; grandchildren, Charity Montgomery, Rusty Stinchcomb, Elias Stinchcomb, Wesley Stinchcomb, Daniel Stinchcomb, Jasmine and Cailyn Goodwin, James Stinchcomb, Kezia Archborne, Sarah Ellis, Mary Grace Hodgetts, Joey Collins, Rusty and Arthur Brown; a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews; and his dear friend, Voncile Wehunt, also survive.
Funeral service: Friday, May 26, 2023, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Smith Funeral Home with the Revs. Joel Shadburn, Richard Cole and Matt Calvert officiating. Interment will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, May 25, 2023, from 5 until 9 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home, Winder.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is in charge of arrangements. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.SmithMemoryChapel.com for the Stinchcomb family.
