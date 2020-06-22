WINDER - Russell “Russ” James Wright, 61, Winder, passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020.
He was a native of Chicago. Russ was a member of Calvary Baptist Church and attended Winder First United Methodist Church with his mother Anita. He was the owner operator of Wright Shelving and Mirrors and the co-owner of Right Start Therapy. Russ loved anything related to hot rods, racing and tractors, but most of all his family and spending time at the beach with them.
He was preceded in death by his father, William Wright.
Russ is survived by his wife, Helen Wright, Winder; his mother, Anita Housinger Wright, Winder; three daughters, Jennifer Wright, Grayson, Melissa Everett (Michael), Snellville, and Megan Henderson, Harriman, Tenn.; a son, William Wright, Atlanta; step-children, Carl Graden, Lilburn, Don Graden Jr., Lafayette, La., and Tashina Hall, Maryland; four brothers, Roger Wright, Bethlehem, Ron Wright, Winder, Tim Wright, Peachtree City, and Gary Wright, Statham; a sister, Gail Hunter, Gainesville; and grandchildren, Mia Jackson, Brandon Wright, Brittanica Everett, Clayton Everett, Carigan Everett, Coleton Everett, Ally Graden, Gracie Graden, Caylee Graden, Laney Graden, Ema Graden, Morgan and Madsyn David and Dylan and Liam Williams.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, June 24, 2020 from 6 until 9 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home.
Funeral service: Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Smith Funeral Home, Winder, with the Rev. Ronnie Healan officiating. Interment will follow in Barrow Memorial Gardens.
Donations may be made to The American Heart Association.
