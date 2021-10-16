ATHENS - Rusty Garnett McLeroy, 59, Athens, passed peacefully into Heaven's Gates on Friday, October 8, 2021 after a long battle of stage 4 liver cancer and complications of COVID.
Mr. McLeroy was born in Athens, a son of the late James L McLeroy and the late Barbara Sue McLeroy. In addition to his parents, Mr. McLeroy is preceded in death by his wife, Terri Pickens McLeroy; and a sister, Tammy Wilkes-McLeroy.
Mr. McLeroy loved fishing and hunting and was a man of many talents. He was an avid Georgia Bulldog and New Orleans Saints fan. He loved antiques and collectibles and his sweet dog, Blu. Mr. Mcleroy had many nicknames like Sweetpea, Littlebit, Big Mac and Pops.
Survivors include son, Christopher McLeroy; daughters, Jessica McLeroy, Mary Ellen McLeroy and Elizabeth Stanley; nine loving grandchildren; his brothers, Greg McLeroy and Chuck McLeroy; numerous surviving family members such as cousins, nieces, nephews, etc. Lastly Rusty leaves behind his companion, Vicky, whom he loved dearly.
