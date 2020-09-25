BRASELTON - Ruth Ann Smith, 76, Braselton, formerly of Indianapolis, Indiana, peacefully transitioned to her Heavenly Home on Sunday, September 20, 2020. (Due to COVID-19), all services were held in Georgia.
Ruth began her Christian journey at Allen Chapel AME where her family was founding members. In her early adult years she became a lifelong member of Second Christian/Light of the World Church. She will be most fondly remembered by her Church family, Shortridge High School and Butler-Tarkington neighborhood friends.
She leaves her daughter, Lisa Duewson Hollingsworth; grandson, Jordan; and great-granddaughter, Bella Grace, on whom she doted; and her loving siblings, Charles, Carolyn and Janet; a host of nieces; nephews; and cherished friends.
The family asks that any memorial contributions be directed to the Ruth A. Smith Scholarship Memorial Fund https://everloved.com/life-of/ruth-smith/donate/.
Memorial Park Funeral Home East Braselton Chapel, Braselton, Ga., www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.
