BRASELTON - Ruth Ann Smith, 76, Braselton, formerly of Indianapolis, Indiana,  peacefully transitioned to her Heavenly Home on Sunday, September 20, 2020. (Due to COVID-19), all services were held in Georgia.

Ruth began her Christian journey at Allen Chapel AME where her family was founding members. In her early adult years she became a lifelong member of Second Christian/Light of the World Church. She will be most fondly remembered by her Church family, Shortridge High School and Butler-Tarkington neighborhood friends.

She leaves her daughter, Lisa Duewson Hollingsworth; grandson, Jordan; and great-granddaughter, Bella Grace, on whom she doted; and her loving siblings, Charles, Carolyn and Janet; a host of nieces; nephews; and cherished friends.

The family asks that any memorial contributions be directed to the Ruth A. Smith Scholarship Memorial Fund https://everloved.com/life-of/ruth-smith/donate/.

