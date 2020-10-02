JEFFERSON - Ruth Copeland Johnson, 95, entered her eternal rest at her home on Wednesday, September 30, 2020.
Ruth, or GG as she was affectionately called by her seven great-grandchildren was born to W. Dewey and Flora Copeland in Manchester, on October 9, 1924.
She was a graduate of Manchester High School, attended Georgia State College for Women in Milledgeville and Draughon’s Business School in Atlanta. Growing up in Manchester with the nickname “Charlie," she loved to fish, swim, garden, cook, camp, sew and ride horses at the family farm, Camp Flora. Often she would make the five-mile trip with friends on horseback to the farm to swim and fish. She served as a lifeguard at Callaway Gardens, loving anything to do with water. Even in her 90s she was up for a boat ride. As a young woman she enjoyed riding motorcycles on the winding roads around FDR State Park. She could tell the best stories about FDR as he came through Manchester on his way to Warm Springs in the 1930s and 1940s. Once she and her sister were accidentally caught up in the president’s motorcade and could not get out, much to the ire of the Secret Service.
Ruth worked alongside her father at the family-owned Georgia-Alabama Coca Cola Bottling Company, in Manchester until her marriage to the late James S. Johnson in 1948. She moved to the Johnson Family Farm in Jefferson, where she became active in Angus cattle production, and poultry farming. She and Jimmy raised four children who were actively involved in sports, band, art, livestock exhibition, Galilee Christian Church, 4-H and FFA. Besides her regular farm duties alongside her husband she provided support for her children’s many activities whenever needed. Ruth was involved with the Ga. Farm Bureau, Oconee River Soil and Water Conservation District, Daughters of the American Revolution and was an active member of Galilee Christian Church. At the recent 150-year Anniversary Celebration at Galilee she was recognized as the oldest living member.
Upon her “retirement,” Ruth enjoyed camping with her husband and family into her 91st year. She and her sister Louise were avid genealogist and rock hounds traveling all over the southeast in the search for records and gems.
She was preceded in death by her parents Dewey and Flora Copeland; her husband, J.S. “Jimmy” Johnson; daughters, Shirley Ruth Johnson and Linda Underwood Banks; and sister, Louise Herring.
Survivors include two sons, Dewey Johnson (Robyn), and Randy Johnson (Jackie), Jefferson; grandchildren, Elijah Underwood (Amanda) England, Laura Underwood, Jefferson, JT Johnson (Nicki), Audrey Stell (John), Jefferson, and Nathan Johnson (Brittany), Jefferson; and seven great-grandchildren.
Graveside service: Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. from the Galilee Christian Church Cemetery with Ministers Tom Plank and Nick Vipperman officiating.
Family to receive friends at the graveside. Those attending are asked to maintain the recommended safe social distancing of six feet and to please wear masks.
The family would like to express gratitude to Ruth’s numerous caregivers.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Galilee Christian Church Building Fund, 2191 Galilee Church Road, Jefferson, Georgia 30549.
