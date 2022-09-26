GAINESVILLE - Ruth Elizabeth Carroll Parks, 94, Gainesville, passed away on Sunday, September 25, 2022.
Born on September 23, 1928 in Jackson County, Mrs. Parks was the daughter of the late Tom and Gladys Jackson Carroll. She was the widow of Roy Parks, a member of Diamond Hill Baptist Church, and was preceded in death by sons, Thomas D. Parks and Sammy P. Parks; sister, Grace Pittman; brothers, Donald Carroll, Jr. Carroll and J.L. Carroll; and grandson, Chris Parks.
Survivors include sisters, Zelma Turpin and Mary Carroll; three grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; several nieces and a special nephew, George Pittman.
Funeral service: Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at 2 p.m. in the Ivie Funeral Home Chapel with the Revs. Greg Poole and Cody Riley officiating. Burial will follow at Jackson Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Caleb Ryles officiating.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, September 28, 2022, from 12:30 until 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
A special thanks to Bountiful Hills and staff for the special love and care they gave.
Arrangements are in the care of Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce, Ga. Online condolences may be made at www.iviefuneralhomecommerce.com.
