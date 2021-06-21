LULA - Ruth Ella Payne Justus, 76, Lula, took her Heavenly flight home on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 following an extended illness.
Born in the Hollingsworth Community of Banks County on December 15, 1944, she was a daughter of the late Holman and Catherine Broome Payne. Affectionately known as “Eller”, Ruth was a homemaker and worked in the poultry farming industry with her husband for over 39 years. She was steadfast in her daily walk with the Lord and used her gifts to minister to others by sending care packages to those in the community who were homebound. “Eller” was known for her cooking, especially her biscuits and fried pies. Most of all, she adored her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Ruth was a member of Line Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Annease McDuffie and Ethel Evans.
Survivors include her husband of 59½ years, Lloyd Justus, Lula; daughters and sons-in-law, Cynthia and Jeff Alvord, Tucker, Pam and Paul Hebert, Commerce, and Marsha and Wayne Story, Carlton; sisters, Betty Kimsey, Calhoun, Ann Wikle, Cornelia, and Carolyn Moody, Baldwin; brother, Tony McDuffie, Baldwin; seven grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and a host of friends.
Graveside service: Friday, June 18, 2021 at 3 p.m. at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church Cemetery in Lula with the Revs. Kenneth McEntire, Billy Burrell and Jeremy Carlan officiating.
Family to receive friends: Friday, June 18, 2021 from 1 until 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the Justus family respectfully requests that all donations be made in memory of Ruth Justus to Gideon's International, c/o Habersham North Camp, P.O. Box 1855, Clarkesville, Georgia 30523.
An online guest registry is available for the Justus family at www.HillsideMemorialChapel.com. Arrangements by Hillside Memorial Chapel, Clarkesville, Georgia, 706-754-6256.
