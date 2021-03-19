COMER - Ruth Gwendolyn “Gwen” Parker Benton Stewart, 89, Comer, passed away on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at Brown Health and Rehab in Royston.
Mrs. Stewart was born in Sarasota, Florida on May 12, 1931, daughter of the late Noah Minton Parker and Naomi Sadie Walker Parker. She was a homemaker and a member of Elberton Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. She was an avid Gator fan and would help anyone in need.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husbands, Gerald Allen Benton and Brian Keith Stewart; and son, Gregory Benton.
Survivors include her children, Geneva Moore, Carlton, Ginger Bramlett, Monroe, and Gerald Benton, Royston; 17 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and numerous other relatives and friends.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Those wishing may sign the online guestbook at www.berryfh.com. Berry Funeral Home & Crematory of Elberton is respectfully in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In