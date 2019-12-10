COMER - Ruth Mines Cannon, 83, Comer, passed away on December 8, 2019.
She was born November 21, 1936 in Union Point, to the late Russell and Sara (Griffith) Mines. Ruth married her high school sweetheart, Harold D. Cannon, on September 1, 1956. Ruth and Harry lived in and around the Atlanta area until 1967 when Harry’s job at the Georgia Power Company moved them to Comer. There they raised two daughters and became active members of the community. Ruth held many positions throughout the years. She served as city clerk of Comer in the late 1960s, was a substitute teacher for the Madison County Board of Education and owned and operated a retail clothing store, Korner Kasuals, in Comer. Her most rewarding and enjoyable job, however, was that of wife, mother and grandmother. With her giving nature and love of helping others, Ruth volunteered in many community organizations. She was an active member and past officer in the Comer Lions Club, a founding member of the Comer Lioness Club, a past member of the Comer Woman’s Club, organized a Girl Scout troop and served as leader, and taught Sunday School and Vacation Bible School at Comer Baptist Church, where she was a member.
Ruth is survived by her loving husband, Harold D. Cannon; daughters, Kerry (Nelson) Nash, Danielsville, and Diane (Tim) Pritchett, Hull; grandchildren, Adam Nash, and Lindsey (Justin) Byrd; great-grandchildren, Emmerson Nash and Charlee Ann Byrd, step-great-granddaughter, Lola Byrd; and Ruth’s beloved Yorkie, Charley.
Funeral service: Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Lord and Stephens, Danielsville. Interment will follow the service in Comer City Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, December 11, 2019 from 11:30 a.m. until service time.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, Danielsville, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
