WINDER - Ruth Morris Maddox, 93, Winder, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 8, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.
Mrs. Maddox was a native of Barrow County. She retired from Carwood Manufacturing Plant where she was a seamstress with over 36 years of service. She enjoyed working in her garden, pickin’ pecans from her pecan grove at her home, and most importantly spending time with her family. She loved her husband, children and grandchildren dearly.
Mrs. Maddox is preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Mr. Alton Jerome Maddox Sr.; parents, Grady R. and Jodie Tanner Morris; and brothers, Leon H., Clinton and Earnest H. Morris.
Mrs. Maddox is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Alton Jerome (Melanie) Maddox Jr., Winder, and Grady Ray (Melynda) Maddox, Winder; five grandchildren, Jessica Annie-Ruth Mackey, Savannah Jodie Maddox, Hunter Dennis Jerome Maddox, Jacob Ray Maddox and Dalton Ray Maddox, all of Winder; and three great-grandchildren, Ryder Cruze Mackey, Carolina Faye Mackey and Remington Kaine Barnette, all of Winder.
Funeral service: Friday, November 13, 2020 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Smith Funeral Home with the Rev. Dr. Ronnie Healen and Mr. Steve “Bo” Roberts officiating. Burial will follow the service at Rose Hill Cemetery in Winder.
Family to be receive friends: Thursday, November 12, 2020 from 5 until 7 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home.
The family of Mrs. Ruth Maddox would like to offer their sincerest appreciation to Walden’s Cove Personal Care Home in Jefferson, for their love and care that the entire staff provided for her. We will forever be grateful for the friendship and love shown to her and our family.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is entrusted with the arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In