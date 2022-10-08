JEFFERSON - Ruth Stewart Joiner, 75, Jefferson, entered rest Friday, October 7, 2022.
Mrs. Joiner was born in Sylacauga, Alabama, the daughter of the late Harold B. and Christine Carver Stewart, was an active member of the First Baptist Church of Jefferson, Jefferson Women’s Club, Jefferson Garden Club, Better Hometown, and the First Baptist Church Food Bank. Mrs. Joiner was a retired secretary for the J.E.M.C. Marketing Division.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Joiner is preceded by her husband, James V. Joiner Sr.
Survivors include a son, Jay Joiner (Christina), Jefferson, daughter, Kelli Porter (Brantley), Jefferson; four grandchildren, Cannon Joiner, Price Joiner, Tradd Porter (Lisa) and Camille Porter; and two great-grandchildren also survive.
Funeral service: Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at 2 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Jefferson with the Reverend Justin Safely officiating.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, October 11, 2022, from 4-6 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Jefferson.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church of Jefferson Food Bank, P.O. Box 395, Jefferson, Georgia 30549 or at www.fbcjefferson.org.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
