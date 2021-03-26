GAINESVILLE - Ruth Thompson Howell, 92, Gainesville, peacefully passed away Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at her residence surrounded by her loving family.
Ruth was born May 8, 1928 in Maysville to the late William Berry Thompson and the late Mary Lou Indiana. Ruth was a member of Dunwoody Baptist Church. She enjoyed singing and was a wonderful soprano soloist. She was well known for caring for others and always helped those in need.
Ruth is survived by her daughters, Nanci Howell, Janice McKenzie and son-in-law, Kim; grandchildren, Kristen McKenzie, Jonathan McKenzie and Jennifer Howell; as well as a host of extended family and close friends.
Funeral service: Saturday, March 27, 2021 at 2 p.m. in the Peachtree Corners Chapel of Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes and Crematory with the Rev. Dee Dillin officiating. Burial will follow at Peachtree Memorial Park, Peachtree Corners, Ga.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, March 27, 2021 from 1 until 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com. Arrangements entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes and Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Peachtree Corners, Ga. 30092.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In