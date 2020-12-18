NICHOLSON - Ruth Wilbanks, 101, Nicholson, passed away on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at her residence.
Born on July 9, 1919 in Jackson County, Mrs. Wilbanks was the daughter of the late Fred A. and Vinnie Williamson Blalock. She was the widow of Milton Wilbanks, the owner of RuJean Beauty Shop and a member of Nicholson Baptist Church. Ruth was preceded in death by a daughter, Glenda Wilbanks; and a son, Donald Wilbanks.
Survivors include a brother, Hubert (Pauline) Blalock; sisters, Francis King and Ruby Cheek; and a number of loved nieces and nephews.
Funeral service: Saturday, December 19, 2020 at 4 p.m. at Ivie Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Terry Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Jackson Memorial Gardens.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, December 19, 2020 from 3-4 p.m. at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.iviefuneralhomecommerce.com. Arrangements are in the care of Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce, Ga.
