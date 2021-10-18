WINDER - Ryan Allen Martin, 38, Winder, passed away Friday, October 15, 2021.
He was a native of Albany. Ryan was a tow truck driver for Lance Wrecker Service. He deeply loved his family and enjoyed boating, paddle boarding and jet skiing with them on Lake Lanier. Ryan loved the outdoors and riding his motorcycle with friends at Blood Mountain, riding the Dragon Trail. He loved baseball and was an accomplished pitcher with amazing speed and accuracy.
Ryan is survived by his loving wife of 17 years, Tiffany Hightower Martin, Winder; two sons, Ryan Allen Martin Jr. and Payton Anthony Martin, Winder; two daughters, Josie Lynne Hightower and Hailey Brianne Martin, Winder; his parents, Bobby and Tammy Martin, Leesburg, and Hilda and Mark Hendricks, Duluth; five brothers, Heath Martin (Rachel), Tifton, Kris Hendricks (Jessica), Lawrenceville, David Hendricks, St. Petersburg, Fla., Eric Hendricks (Sarah), Duluth, and Lance Martin, Leesburg; five sisters, Tabitha Martin, Duluth, Corinne Siccardi (AJ), Marietta, Jill Ridout (AJ), Raleigh, N.C., Brittney Martin, Leesburg, and Tiffany Price (Casey), Leesburg; and several nieces and nephews.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, October 20, 2021 from 6 until 9 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home, Winder.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to their Go Fund Me account at https://gofund.me/4f33e29a.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.SmithMemoryChapel.com for the Martin family.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder is in charge of arrangements.
