JEFFERSON - Samantha Marie Aaron, 53, Jefferson, entered rest Sunday, April 30, 2023.
Mrs. Aaron was born in Loraine, Ohio, the daughter of the late Larry Hensley and Cathie Imbrogno Williamson. Mrs. Aaron spent most of her career in the banking industry, but in recent years she has enjoyed dedicating her life to her home and most importantly, her family.
Her greatest joy was to care for others and she lived a selfless loving life offering warmth to everyone who had the pleasure of knowing her. She had an adventurous spirit and enjoyed traveling and taking road trips to explore different areas with her husband and dog. She loved the beach, decorating her home, spending time in nature, frequenting antique shops, listening to music, laughing with friends and family, but above all, dedicating herself entirely to being the best mother to her daughter, Brook. Family was her heart and soul – she lived for togetherness and creating shared memories with those she held dear.
Survivors include her husband, Bobby “Chip” Aaron Jr., Jefferson; mother and step-father, Cathie and Marty Williamson, Athens; daughter, Brooklynn Nelms. Wilmington, North Carolina; sister, Amber Galunas (Sean), Roswell; niece, Elle Galunas; and her loving Shih Tzu, Tiara.
Funeral service: Friday, May 5, 2023, at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Reverend Eric Shelton officiating with burial to follow in Evans Memory Gardens.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, May 4, 2023, from 5-7 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in memory of Mrs. Samantha Marie Aaron to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society at www.lls.org or to the Athens Area Humane Society at www.athenshumanesociety.org.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In