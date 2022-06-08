WINDER - Sammy Davis Hawkins, 80, Winder, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 5, 2022.
Mr. Hawkins was a lifelong resident of Winder. He was an avid motorcycle enthusiast. Mr. Hawkins retired from the Barrow County Roads and Bridges Department as an equipment operator. He will be best remembered by his family as a loving father, grandfather, and brother.
Mr. Hawkins is preceded in death by his parents, Hill Hawkins and Imogine Davis Hawkins; son, Tommy Hawkins; and sister, Patsy Haney.
Mr. Hawkins is survived by his children, Randy (Tammy) Hawkins, Carl, James (Beverly) Hawkins, Auburn, John (Patti) Hawkins, Conn., Thomas (Jessica) Hawkins-Fuller, Cumming, and Sammi (Aaron) Bayens, Fla.; sisters, Bobbie Shipley, Monroe, and Suzie (Jimmy) Spratlin, Monroe; 11 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren also survive.
Funeral service: Friday, June 10, 2022 at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Carter Funeral Home. Burial will follow the service at the Carl Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, June 9, 2022 from 6 until 8 p.m. at Carter Funeral Home.
The family of Mr. Hawkins welcomes flowers or donations may be made in his memory to the American Cancer Society at https://donate3.cancer.org.
Carter Funeral Home, Winder is entrusted with the arrangements.
