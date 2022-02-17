Sammy L. Childs passed peacefully from this earth and into the arms of Jesus on Thursday, February 10, 2022.
Affectionately known as "Papa", he loved God, his country, family, friends and attending church. He was a member at Erastus Christian Church. Papa had a ready smile and friendly welcome for everyone he met. He lived his life as a simple testimony to his faith and to his motto that: you didn't need a reason to do the right thing - you just did it because it was the right thing to do! Papa served in the U.S. Army for 20 years, completing two tours in Vietnam and was awarded the Bronze Star. He will be remembered and missed for among other traits, his love, kindness, honesty, concern for others, willingness to help and faithfulness.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charlie and Mazelle Childs; his wife, Martha Doss Childs; a son, Robert L. Childs; and a brother, W. Donald Childs.
Papa is survived by two daughters, Martha L. Mejias and Mary A. Spry, both of Commerce; four grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Funeral service: Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Erastus Christian Church with the Rev. Vaughn Howington Jr. officiating. Due to the weather, the interment service will be held inside the church.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Erastus Christian Church Women’s CWF. Papa greatly admired these ladies and the ministry work they accomplished as well as their delicious country cooking.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce is in charge of arrangements.
