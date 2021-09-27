DANIELSVILLE - Sammy Lee Walker, 73, Danielsville, died on Friday, September 24, 2021.
Born in Gainesville, he was a son of the late James Benton and Olene “Jo” Adams Benton. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandson, Samuel Gary Walker.
Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Carol Walker; son, Kevin Walker and his wife, Tammy; granddaughter, Lauren; siblings, Gary Walker and his wife, Beth, and Kathy Connell and her husband, Tim; brothers-in-law, James Crittendon and Danny Chandler and his wife, Darlene; and sister-in-law, Linda Chandler; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Madison-Oglethorpe Animal Shelter, 1888 Colbert-Danielsville Road, Danielsville, Ga. 30633.
Lord and Stephens, Danielsville is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In