walker

DANIELSVILLE - Sammy Lee Walker, 73, Danielsville, died on Friday, September 24, 2021.

Born in Gainesville, he was a son of the late James Benton and Olene “Jo” Adams Benton. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandson, Samuel Gary Walker.

Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Carol Walker; son, Kevin Walker and his wife, Tammy; granddaughter, Lauren; siblings, Gary Walker and his wife, Beth, and Kathy Connell and her husband, Tim; brothers-in-law, James Crittendon and Danny Chandler and his wife, Darlene; and sister-in-law, Linda Chandler; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Madison-Oglethorpe Animal Shelter, 1888 Colbert-Danielsville Road, Danielsville, Ga. 30633.

Lord and Stephens, Danielsville is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of September 26-October 2

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.