WINDER - Sammy Wayne “Sam” Harp, 47, Winder, passed away on Thursday, September 2, 2021.
Mr. Harp was born in Gainesville, a son to Mrs. Martha Lorina Elrod Harp of Winder and the late Sammy Leon Harp. Mr. Harp was a general manager for Arby’s and was a member of the Oakland Heights Baptist Church in Cartersville.
In addition to his father, Mr. Harp was preceded in death by his grandparents, H.C. and Minnie Elrod and Lee Harp; aunt, Marilyn Elrod; uncles, Mark Elrod and Elton Elrod; and grandchild, Braxton Evan Clark.
Survivors include his wife, Kim Harp; children, Andreanna Harp and her fiance’ Rodney Evan Clark, Bethany Harp and Samuel Harp, all of Winder; mother, Martha Elrod Harp, Winder; granddaughter, Alayah Clark; sisters, Connie Stephens and her husband Michael, Adairsville, and Nannette Potts and her husband Jeff, Cartersville; father and mother-in-law, Dennis and Mary Roberts, Jefferson; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.
Funeral service: Thursday, September 9, 2021 at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with Randy Patton officiating. The burial will follow in the Evans Memory Gardens with Michael Stephens, Dennis Roberts, Earl Sorrow, Taylor Cole, Jake Brown and Todd Brown honored as pallbearers.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, September 8, 2021 from 6–8 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
