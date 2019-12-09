Samuel Black Linhart, 87, died November 23, 2019.
In the end, we all become stories; Sam has a good one.
He rode a horse named Spook into the Alpine Valleys of Colorado’s Rocky Mountains. He rappelled into the deep caverns of Guerrero’s Sierra Madre del Sur. He fished for brook trout in clear mountain streams and crappie in Piedmont rivers. He hiked in high meadows and kayaked in low country swamps. He loved his family and he was happy. But stories are made good by the details revealed in them. Here is the rest of Sam’s story:
Sam was born in Pittsburgh, Penn. where he grew up as a self-professed “Bug Boy." Enrolling at the University of Pittsburgh with the intention of becoming an entomologist, he fell under the spell of the famous herpetologist, M. Graham Netting, and wrangled a part-time job at the Carnegie Museum where Netting was curator of reptiles and amphibians. Shortly after graduating from Pitt in 1955 with a degree in Zoology and a new job at the museum, Sam received his draft notice. Oblivious to global politics and in haste to get back to his beloved museum, he enlisted at the table with the shortest line. Only after signing with the 24th Infantry Division did he learn that their line was short because they were headed for the Korean DMZ and he was to be the unit’s quartermaster supply officer. Undaunted, Sam decided he would also be the unit’s resident herpetologist. Using pantomime along with the few Korean words he’d learned, Sam engaged the help of local village boys by giving stream-side herpetology lectures, demos on using surplus Army-issued socks to protect any discoveries, and the promise of a finders fee for any reptile or amphibian filled sock delivered to him at the Army base. No young boy on any continent could resist an offer like that and by the time of Sam’s discharge in 1957, he and the boys had found 121 reptiles and amphibians for the Carnegie Museum’s herpetology collection.
Sam did not follow his samples back to the museum for a career in herpetology, but instead entered graduate school at Cornell University (Wildlife Management, 1961), and took a job with New York State’s Department of Conservation. The wildlife control methods he devised in the fields and river valleys of southwestern New York from 1957 to 1964 would be the recurring theme of his career as a biologist for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s Denver Wildlife Research Center (1964-1990) and the University of Georgia’s Southeastern Cooperative Wildlife Disease Study (1990-2000).
Of all his research projects, Sam spoke most often of the two years he spent studying vampire bats in Mexico under a grant from the U.S. Agency for International Development. Sam and his colleagues, Dick Burns and Raul Flores Crespo, found and observed colonies of vampire bats roosting in the deep caverns of the Sierra Madre del Sur. The rabies control methods they devised from these observations are still in use in Latin America.
When Sam finally retired in 2000, he and his wife Jean built a house near Comer in oak-hickory woods crossed by a small tributary of the Broad River. Sam once again became a "Bug Boy."
He was certified as an instructor with Georgia’s Adopt A Stream program and loved to demonstrate the wonders to be found by turning over a rock while standing in a stream bed. He served as chair and co-chair of the Broad River Watershed Association and wrote grants to fund their water quality programs. In 2006-2007, he and UGA forester Dudley Hartel organized a water quality survey that grew to include 26 volunteers who photographed and tested water samples from 583 sites across 1,504 square miles of the Broad River Watershed.
Sam hiked and fished in the Rocky Mountains almost to the end of his life, and made his last trip west in 2017 at age 85 for a first look at the Grand Canyon.
He was preceded in death by his father, Ed Linhart; his mother, Helen Fritz Linhart; and his brother, Ron Linhart.
He is survived by his wife, Jean S. Smith; his son, Mike Linhart; daughter-in-law, Alice Linhart; daughter, Sophia Floyd; step-daughters, Jennifer Smith and Rebecca Smith-Pattillo; grandchildren, Ian, Olivia and Sam Floyd; and step-grandchildren, James and Miles Pattillo.
As a field biologist, Sam was paid to ride a horse in alpine meadows, explore Guerrero’s caverns, and walk Georgia’s barrier islands, but he would have done it for free. Sam’s good story is the result of a life-long curiosity for all aspects of natural history — a curiosity that inspired a love of nature in his wife, his children and his grandchildren. And that is not a bad legacy for a Pennsylvania "Bug Boy."
Funeral service: In July 2020, after the snow melts in the Rocky Mountains, family and friends will gather to tell stories about Sam in one of the high mountain meadows he loved.
You can also remember him with a donation to the Carnegie Museum of Natural History https://carnegiemnh.org or the Nature Conservancy https://support.nature.org.
