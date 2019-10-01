MAYSVILLE - Samuel Charles “Sam” Thompson, 71, Maysville, passed away on Monday, September 30, 2019.
Mr. Thompson was born in Monroe, a son to the late Houston and Betty Moon Thompson. Mr. Thompson was a JROTC Instructor for Jackson County Comprehensive High School and attended Apple Valley Baptist Church. Mr. Thompson was retired from the Georgia Army National Guard after 33 years of service.
Survivors include his wife, Sandra Thompson, Maysville; son, Chuck Thompson and his wife Jill, Portage, Mich.; grandchildren, Samuel Thompson, Chloe Thompson and Caitlin Thompson; sisters, Edith Leach and her husband Ray, Gainesville, and Telesa Kendall and her husband Ronnie, Loganville.
Funeral service: Thursday, October 3, 2019, at 4 p.m. in the Apple Valley Baptist Church with the Rev. Clarence Cannon officiating.
Visitation: Wednesday, October 2, 2019, from 6-8 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home.
Evans Funeral Home, 1350 Winder Hwy., Jefferson, Ga., 30549, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com
