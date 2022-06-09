huff

Samuel Davison Huff, 78, husband of Elaine Toole Huff, died Tuesday, June 7, 2022.

Born in Athens, he was the son of the late Willian David Huff and Fannie Butler Huff. He was also preceded in death by his first wife, Janie Marie Huff; and sisters, Frances Kesler and Betty Epps.

Mr. Huff retired from the Athens Clarke County Fire Department after 25 years and had also worked as a carpenter.

Survivors, in addition to his wife, include two sons, Clay (Jeannie) Huff and Keith (April) Huff; step-daughters, Carolyn (David) Johnson, Rhonda Bates and Brandi (Jamie) Jones; step-son, Bobby (Jessica) Toole; brother, Asa Huff; 16 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

Funeral service: Saturday, June 18, 2022 at 5 p.m. at New Bethel Congregational Holiness Church, Elberton, Ga.

Family to receive friends: Friday, June 10, 2022 from 6 until 8 p.m. at Lord and Stephens Danielsville Chapel.

Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, Danielsville, Ga. is in charge of arrangements.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of June 12-18

