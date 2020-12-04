WINDER - Samuel Douglas “Mack” Canup, 78, Winder, passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020 at his residence.
He was born May 13, 1942 in Barrow County to the late Henry Lee and Lula Elizabeth Walden Canup. He was preceded by his wife, Joyce Roberts Canup in 2016. Mr. Canup was a member of the Bear Creek First Baptist Church and was an automobile mechanic.
Surviving are children and spouses, Woody Canup, Doug and Shelia Canup, all of Winder, Christi and Fred Dye, Auburn, and Heath Page, Winder; grandchildren, Erika (Ben) Knight, Tyler (Mckayla) Canup, Jonathan Dye and Jennifer Dye; three great-grandchildren; siblings, Clyde Canup, and Donnie Canup, both of Winder, Latrell White, Bethlehem, and Anne Hawkins, Winder.
Memorial service: Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. from the Bear Creek First Baptist Church with Pastor Johnny Wright officiating.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, December 5, 2020 from 4 until 5:30 p.m. at the church.
Flowers are welcomed or memorials may be made to Bear Creek First Baptist Church, 1786 Highway 82, Winder, Georgia 30680 or a favorite charity.
Carter Funeral Home of Winder is in charge of arrangements where online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com.
