MAYSVILLE - Samuel Edwin McClure, 82, Maysville, entered rest Monday, January 10, 2022.
Mr. McClure was born in Commerce, the son of the late Sam and Virginia Wills McClure, and was a member of Unity Christian Church. Mr. McClure retired from the Georgia Department of Transportation after 34 years of service and again after 10 years of serving as the Road Superintendent for Jackson County. In addition to his parents, Mr. McClure is preceded by a sister, Ginger McClure Pigg.
Survivors include his wife Mary Ellen Wilhite McClure, Maysville; son, Charles A. "Chuck" McClure and his wife Carla, Moultrie; two grandsons, Ched McClure (Melanie), Jefferson, and Charlie McClure (Taylor), Maysville; step-grandchildren, Alison Shockley, Maysville, and Ethan Roberts, Lula; great-grandchildren, Camden, Molly, Wil and J.T. McClure; step-great-grandchildren, Dalton, Aubrey and Sophia Shockley and Trevor Roberts; and two sisters, Betty McClure, Commerce, and Nancy Bond, Canton, also survive.
Funeral service: Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at 3 p.m. in the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with Minister Daniel Browning officiating with burial to follow in Evans Memory Gardens. Gentlemen honored as pallbearers are Ched McClure, Charlie McClure, Jason Martin, Brayson Mitchell, Burt Sanders and Doug Thurmond.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, January 12, 2022 from 1-3 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Jackson County Humane Society, P.O. Box 567, Jefferson, Georgia 30549.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at: www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
