PENDERGRASS - Samuel Wesley Holder, 60, Pendergrass, entered into rest Monday, September 6, 2021.

Mr. Holder was born in Winder, a son of the late Baxter N. Holder and Wilma Baird Holder of Pendergrass. Mr. Holder was a member of Walnut Fork Baptist Church and was a retired golf course equipment mechanic. In addition to his father, Mr. Holder is preceded by a brother, Barry Holder.

Survivors, in addition to his mother; are aunts, Irene Hackett, Jefferson, and Sylvia Holder, Lawrenceville; uncle, Albert Holder, Dawsonville; special cousin, Shela Nolan; and 15-plus cousins who loved him and will miss him.

Graveside service: Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at 3 p.m. from the Zion Baptist Church Cemetery with the Reverend Corey Sexton officiating.

Family to receive friends: Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at 3 p.m. at the cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Eagle Ranch, P.O. Box 7200, Chestnut Mountain, Georgia 30502 or at www.eagleranch.org.

Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.

