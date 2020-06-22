WINDER - Sandra Ann Maddox, 79, Winder, passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020.
She was a faithful member of the Winder First Christian Church. Sandra was a lifetime resident of Winder and a graduate of Winder-Barrow High School. She retired as an office manager and insurance agent with Estes Insurance Company. Her sweet nature and love for family will be missed by all.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Sue Cooper Patton; her husband of 49 years, Charles W. Maddox; a brother, Don Patton; a sister, Martha Harbin; and a grandson, Rick Oxley.
Sandra is survived by two sons, Wendel Maddox (Jenny), Bogart, and Bryan Maddox (Bobbi), Monticello; a daughter, Susan Maddox, Winder; five grandchildren, Matt Maddox, Ally Maddox, Nick Oxley (Megan), Benjamin Oxley (Christina) and Trent Maddox; and two great-grandchildren, Wyatt and Aubree Oxley.
Family to receive friends: Monday, June 22, 2020 from 12 until 2 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home.
Funeral service: Monday, June 22, 2020 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Smith Funeral Home with the Rev. Cheryl Cloar officiating. Interment will follow in Barrow Memorial Gardens.
