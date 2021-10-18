COMMERCE - Sandra Elaine Aderhold Vandiver, 82, Commerce, died Sunday, October 17, 2021 at Brighter Mornings.
Mrs. Vandiver was born in Commerce to the late Thomas Jefferson and Geneva Webb Aderhold. She was a member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church and was retired as an investigator with the State Court of Jackson County.
Mrs. Vandiver is survived by her husband, William Brannon Vandiver Sr., Commerce; sons, Billy Vandiver, Commerce, and Tommy Vandiver. Greenville, S.Cc; and five grandchildren.
Graveside funeral service: Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Grey Hill Cemetery with the Rev. Will Cofield officiating.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In