WINDER - Sandra Elaine Lee, 74, Winder, passed away Monday, October 25, 2021 at her residence.
She was born January 9, 1947 in Winder, to Arthur and Montine McDaniel Casper, who preceded her in death. Mrs. Lee was preceded by siblings, Lois Casper, Lamar Casper, Betty Roberts and Joann Casper. Mrs. Lee was a lifelong resident of Barrow County, was a retired school bus driver with the Barrow County School System and was of the Holiness denomination.
Surviving are husband, Freddie M. Lee; children, Jason Lee and Keith (Donna) Lee; and brother, Paul Casper, all of Winder.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, October 27, 2021 from 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Funeral service: Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 11 a.m. from the chapel of Carter Funeral Home with the Rev. Johnny Wright officiating. Interment was in Barrow Memorial Gardens.
Carter Funeral Home of Winder is in charge of arrangements where online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In