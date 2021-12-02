WINDER - Sandra Jo Martin Bruce, 74, Winder, passed away on Thursday, November 25, 2021.
Sandra was born on June 28, 1947 in Atlanta and attended Stone Mountain High School. She retired from Ricoh after over 35 years of service. Mrs. Bruce was a member of Pentecost United Methodist Church in Winder. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and friend, and was always for the underdog. Sandra will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by parents, Charles T. and Lorene Burel Martin; husband, Jerome B. Bruce Jr; and brother, Charles Douglas Martin.
Mrs. Bruce is survived by children, Deborah Aderhold Kearns and husband, David, Monticello, Robin Aderhold Terrell and husband, David, Texas, and Kathy Bruce Hopkins, Bethlehem; grandchildren, Bradley Branan, Brittany Allen, Cody Harper, Natalie Smith, Joshua Hopkins and Jacob Hopkins; nine great-grandchildren; sister, Virginia Long, Alpharetta; brother, Thomas Martin, Conyers; sister-in-law, Marsha Martin, Dawsonville; nieces, nephews, and a number of other relatives.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pentecost UMC in Winder in memory of Sandra Bruce.
To express condolences, please sign our online guest book at www.flaniganfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by Junior E. Flanigan of Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford, Ga., 770-932-1133.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In