COMMERCE - Sandra K. Adams, 75, Commerce, died Friday, May 26, 2023 at Bountiful Hills.
Mrs. Adams was born in England, Arkansas, to the late James C. and Nell Oakley Cates. She was a member of the Baptist faith and retired from Southeast Toyota and Baker & Taylor.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Adams was preceded in death by her son, Erick Adams.
Mrs. Adams is survived by her husband, William Barry Adams, Commerce; son, Brent Adams (Susan), Elberton; brothers, Jimmy Cates (Rose), Amarillo, Texas, and Randy Cates (Janena), Austin, Texas; sister, Rhonda Higgs (Stan), Saddler, Texas; step-grandson, Michael Snover (Hannah); and step-great-grandson, Wyatt Snover.
Funeral service: Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Rogers Baptist Church with the Revs. Barry Bray and Danny Hill officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, May 30, 2023, from 9 to 11 a.m. at the church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Rogers Baptist Church, 1318 Aderhold Road, Commerce, a. 30530.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
