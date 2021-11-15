CARLTON - Sandra Karen Sharp, 61, Carlton, died Thursday, November 11, 2021.
Born in Jacksonville, Florida, she was the daughter of Emory Drake and the late Nettie Sue Parks and the sister of Kim Drake and the late Keith Parks. She was a member of Vineyards Creek Church.
Survivors include her children, Stormy (Jerome) Howard, Cody (Amanda) Sharp, Cheyenne Cleveland and Samantha Fountain; grandchildren, Kaylin, Isaac, Conner, Kira, Kari, Collin, Braxton and Gracie; great-grandchild, Jahlani; and her nieces and nephews, Shelby, Katie, Jack, Kenlie and Karaline.
Funeral service: Monday, November 15, 2021 at 4 p.m. at Lord and Stephens Funeral Home in Danielsville with the Rev. Stanton Roberson officiating.
Family to receive friends following the service.
Lord and Stephens, Danielsville, Danielsville, Ga. is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
