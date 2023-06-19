Sandra Lee “Sandy” Brookshire, 74, passed away on Saturday, June 17, 2023, after a courageous and well fought battle with cancer.
Mrs. Brookshire was a devoted member of Hebron Baptist Church in Dacula since 1990 and served in the Sherry Monroe Sunday School class. She was an avid servant of the Lord and loved sharing stories about Jesus.
Sandy retired from the banking business. She will be best remembered by her family as a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend to many.
Mrs. Brookshire was preceded in death by her loving husband of 21 years, Wayne Brookshire.
Mrs. Brookshire is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Michelle and Nathan Rooks, Winder; son and daughter-in-law, Kevin and Sandi Brookshire, Jefferson; brothers and sisters-in-law, Randall (Sandra) Alred, Bethlehem, and Donnie (Gail) Alred, Auburn; five grandchildren, Logan (Clara) Rooks, Emma Rooks, Jillian, Brody and Jolie Brookshire; and one great-grandchild, Charlotte Lee Rooks, that Mrs. Sandy was so excited to meet and honored to share the same middle name.
Funeral service: Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at 4 p.m. in the chapel of Carter Funeral Home with the Reverend Rando Acres officiating. Entombment will follow the service in the Chapel Mausoleum at Barrow Memorial Gardens.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, June 20, 2023, from 5 until 7 p.m. and on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, from 2 until 4 p.m. at Carter Funeral Home.
The family of Mrs. Brookshire welcomes flowers for the funeral service or donations can be made in her memory to the Haven Ministry, c/o Hebron Baptist Church, P.O. Box 279, Dacula, Ga. 30019.
Carter Funeral Home, Winder, is entrusted with the arrangements.
