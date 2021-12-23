Sandra Lenore Smith, 85, wife of the late Donald Clark Smith Sr., died Tuesday, December 21, 2021.
Born in Riverview, Ala., she was the daughter of the late William Claude Hines and Frances Williams Hines. Mrs. Smith was a member of the Hull Baptist Church and retired from CoCa-Cola as the plant manager.
Survivors include two sons and a daughter, Donald C. Smith and wife, Adela, Benj William Smith and wife, Beth, and Sandra G. Argo and husband, Chris; brother, Roy Hines; sister, Myra Hines Yang; grandchildren, Tiffany Becker, Tara Southers, Taylor Smith, Joseph Smith, Carly Bennett, Steven Williams, Thomas Williams and Regina Williams; and nine great-grandchildren, Lena and Clark Williams, Reid, Austin and Jacob Southers, Aaron and Katie Becker, Lydia Smith and Easton Bennett.
Funeral service: will be held Sunday, December 26, 2021 at 3 p.m. at Lord and Stephens West Chapel. Internment will follow at Hill Haven Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Faith in Serving Humanity (FISH). www.fishofwalton.org.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, West, Watkinsville, Ga. is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
