COLBERT - Sandra Lynne Lewis Webb, 66, Colbert, died peacefully on Sunday, November 8, 2020, at her residence surrounded by her family.
Sandra was born in Elberton on May 28, 1954, daughter of the late Fred Ray Lewis and Juanita Laverne Smith Lewis. She was a 1972 graduate of Elbert County High School as well as a graduate of Athens Technical College’s Cosmetology School.
Sandra dedicated her younger years as a stay at home mother, and, after her children were grown, went to work at the Madison County Board of Commissioners Office where she retired after 29 years of service. Sandra served as the executive director of Keep Madison County Beautiful and Recycling Center and was a member of Athens Christian Church. She enjoyed supporting UGA football, traveling, especially to the beach and mountains, and hosting holiday parties. Sandra will be most remembered for her servant’s heart and her gregarious smile.
Survivors include her husband of 48 years, Gary Russell Webb; children, Adam Michael Webb Sr. and his wife Ashlan, Monticello, and Kate Webb and her husband Eric Waddell, Safety Harbor, Fla.; grandson, Adam Michael Webb Jr.; brother, Kevin Lewis and his wife Kelly Brychell, Elberton; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her siblings, Debora Laverne Lewis and Steven Ray Lewis.
Memorial service: Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at 3 p.m. in the Memorial Chapel of Berry Funeral Home with the Rev. Jerry Thompson officiating. Inurnment will be in Forest Hills Memorial Park.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, November 11, 2020 from 1:30-2:30 p.m. at Berry Funeral Home.
Flowers are accepted and contributions may be made in her memory to T.J. and Friends Foundation, P.O. Box 6161, Elberton, Ga. 30635.
Those wishing may sign the online guestbook at www.berryfh.com. Berry Funeral Home and Crematory of Elberton is respectfully in charge of arrangements for Mrs. Sandra Lynne Lewis Webb.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In