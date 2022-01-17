Sandra Ruth Plymail, 77, affectionately called "Sandy" by her husband and "Grammy" by her grandchildren, passed away on Thursday, January 13, 2022.
She was born July 22, 1944 to Ernest and Hazel Jones Burel in Athens. Sandy and her husband raised their own family not far away in Auburn where she lived the majority of her life.
She was known to be very fashionable, with a love for travel, reading, movies and above all, spending time with her family and loved ones.
She retired from the Gwinnett Health System in 2007 after almost 20 years of service in administration within Gwinnett Medical Education Dept. and Joan Glancy Rehabilitation.
Sandy was preceded in death by her parents; and grandson, Joshua Plymail.
She is survived by her husband, whom she ardently loved for 58 years, Charles Plymail; children, Susan (George) Twitty and Michael (Marie) Plymail; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and four siblings, Marian Brumbalow, Ernestine Black, Peggie (Terry) Bratcher and Ernest Burel Jr.
Funeral service: Thursday, January 20, 2022 at 2 p.m. in the Smith Memory Chapel. Burial will follow at Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, January 19, 2022 from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder has charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In