PENDERGRASS - Sandra “Sandy” Michele Love, 52, Pendergrass, entered into rest on Wednesday, February 19, 2020.
Mrs. Love was born in Gainesville, a daughter of Mr. Jim Love of Pendergrass and the late Lois Thorne Love, was of the Baptist faith and was a homemaker and a farmer.
Survivors in addition to her father are her fiancé, Macko Parks, Pendergrass; son, Wade Roberts, Pendergrass; daughter, Lauryn Parrott (Michael), Pendergrass; son, James Cason (Jordan), Pendergrass; son, Cole Parks, Pendergrass; son, Mack Parks, Pendergrass; and daughter, Dallas Wylie (Chad Oliver), Clermont; sister, Mary Harris, Pendergrass; grandchildren, Dawson Roberts, Bryson and Ella Parrott, Hayes Cason and Kynleigh Pennington.
Funeral service: Friday, February 21, 2020 at 2 p.m. from the Pendergrass Baptist Church with the Revs. Johnny Knight and Randall Hulsey officiating with burial to follow in Pendergrass Baptist Church Cemetery. Gentlemen honored as pallbearers are Robert Harris, Will Harris, Allen Love, Joey Love, Cole Parks and Mack Parks.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, February 20, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pendergrass Baptist Church, P.O. Box 146, Pendergrass, Ga. 30567.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc. 1350 Winder Hwy. Jefferson, Ga. 30549, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
