PATTERSON - Sara Barnes Long, 81, Patterson, passed away early Wednesday morning, July 29, 2020, at Harborview Satilla in Waycross following an extended illness.
Born February 11, 1939 in Jefferson, she was a daughter of the late Luther and Ila Janet Jones Barnes. She attended Jefferson High School and lived most of her life in the Commerce area. She retired from the 4th District Head Start at Banks County Primary School in the early 2000s and then worked for Walmart in Commerce from 1999-2009. In 2009, she and her husband moved to Patterson to be close to their son. She was a member of Bethel Baptist Church in Blackshear.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Faye Barnes Thomas.
Survivors include her husband, Donald Wayne Long, Patterson; a son and daughter-in-law, Jason Wayne and Kristi Long, Patterson; three grandchildren, Homer Wayne Long, Nathan Smith and William Smith, all of Patterson; and several other relatives.
Graveside service: Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 3 p.m. at Brightwater Cemetery in Needham, Alabama.
Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at hartfh.com.
For out of town friends and family, cards or letters can be mailed to Donald/Jason Long, 2923 Leggett Drive, Patterson, Ga. 31557.
Hart Funeral Home of Blackshear is in charge of arrangements.
