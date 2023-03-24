JEFFERSON - Sara Carruth Eskew, 93, Jefferson, entered rest Friday, March 24, 2023.
Mrs. Eskew was born in Jefferson, a daughter of the late John Carlton Carruth Sr. and the late Maude Fleming Carruth. Mrs. Eskew was retired from AT&T after 40 years as a supervisor for the engineering department.
Mrs. Eskew was very active in Galilee Christian Church where she was a member, and throughout the community having had memberships in the Jefferson Home and Garden Club, Jefferson Women’s Club, Red Hat Society and AT&T Pioneers. She was a gracious and giving person to all she came in contact with.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Eskew is preceded by her husband Grady Eskew; grandson, Robert Neal Cowan Jr.; great-granddaughter, Kellan Victoria Cowan; sister, Clara C. Jones; and brothers, Clarence Darrow Carruth, John Carlton Carruth and Fred Donald Carruth.
Survivors include her daughters, Linda E. Congi (Pete), Nicholson, and Cathy Gordon, Jefferson; sister, Mary Grace Blackstock, Talmo; brothers, Billy Homer Carruth (Vonda), Jefferson, Harvey Robert Carruth (Carol), Locust Grove, Norris Giles Carruth (Alice), Riverdale, and Charles Lee Carruth (Juanita), Cornelia; grandchildren, Michael Cowan (Katie), Carla Whitley (Tommy), Marc Gordon (Kelli), Kris Gordon (Ginger) and Erik Gordon (Ashleigh); and 12 great-grandchildren also survive.
Funeral service: Sunday, March 26, 2023, at 2 p.m. from the Galilee Christian Church with Minister Nick Vipperman officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Gentlemen honored as pallbearers are Michael Cowan, Tommy Whitley, Tommy Blackstock, Marc Gordon, Kris Gordon and Erik Gordon.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, March 25, 2023, from 3-6 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home.
Flowers will be accepted or those desiring may make memorial contributions to the Galilee Christian Church Building Fund, 2191 Galilee Church Road, Jefferson, Georgia 30549.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
