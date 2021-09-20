WINDER - Sara Elder Patrick, 90, Winder, passed away on Friday, September 10, 2021.
Sara was born August 19, 1931 to the late Ira Lewis and Fannie Lee Delay Elder. Sara was a Registered Nurse with the Barrow County Health Department. She was married to the late Bennie Joe Patrick.
Mrs. Patrick is survived by her children: Scott Patrick, Savannah, Nancy (Dave) Flanagan, Destin, Fla., Sherry (Gary) Crowder, St. Petersburg Beach, Fla., Kathy (Ron) Bridgefarmer and Gaye Farmer, Gainesville; seven grandchildren, Kelly, Katie, Patrick, Carrie, Brandon, Brett and Paige; 11 great-grandchildren, Peyton, Mackenzie, J.P., Connor, Addison, Alivia, Cole, Kylie, Emma, Madilyn, Kasey, Piper, Hudson, Brooklyn and Everly; sister, Beth Elder (Ronnie) Casper; and brother-in-law, John R. Pentecost.
Funeral service: Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Smith Memory Chapel with interment in Barrow Memorial Gardens.
Family to receive friends: Monday, September 13, 2021 from 6 until 8 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Sara Elder Patrick may be made to either: AFLAC Children's Hospital of Atlanta at give.choa.org (Please designate Pediatric Brain Tumors) or Juvenile Diabetes at www2.jdrf.org.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder has charge of the arrangements.
