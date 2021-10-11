WINDER - Sara Elder Patrick, 90, Winder, passed away on Friday, September 10, 2021.
Sara was born August 19, 1931 to the late Ira Lewis and Fannie Lee DeLay Elder. Sara was married for 58 years to the late Bennie Joe Patrick. She was a Registered Nurse with the Barrow County Health Department and was a member of the First Christian Church of Winder. She was affectionately known as “Sasee” to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and her husband, Sara was preceded in death by two great-grandchildren, Peyton McCormick and Brooklyn Bridgefarmer; sisters, Martha Alice Elder and Sue Ellen Elder Pentecost; and a son-in-law, Shelby E. Price.
Mrs. Patrick is survived by her children, Nancy (Dave) Flanagan, Destin, Fla., Sherry (Gary) Crowder, St. Pete Beach, Fla., Kathy (Ron) Bridgefarmer and Gaye Farmer, Gainesville, and Scott Patrick, Savannah; seven grandchildren, Kelly, Katie, Patrick, Carrie, Brandon, Brett, and Paige; 13 great-grandchildren, Mackenzie, J.P., Connor, Addison, Alivia, Cole, Kylie, Emma, Madilyn, Kasey, Piper, Hudson, and Everly; sister, Beth Elder (Ronnie) Casper; and a brother-in-law, John R. Pentecost, as well as numerous nieces and nephews
Celebration of life service: Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at Smith Memory Chapel. Interment followed at Barrow Memorial Gardens.
Donations in memory of Sara Elder Patrick may be made to either AFLAC Children’s Hospital of Atlanta at give.choa.org (please designate Pediatric Brain Tumors) or to Juvenile Diabetes at www2.jdrf.org.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder was in charge of arrangements.
