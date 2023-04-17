WINDER - Sara Jo Curlin, 94, Winder, passed away Saturday, April 15, 2023 at her residence.
A native of Winder, Mrs. Curlin was the daughter of the late Matthew and Clara Belle Crowe. She was preceded by her husband, James Curlin Sr.; a son, Timothy Curlin; and a sister, LuDonia Stinchcomb. Mrs. Curlin was a devout Jehova’s Witness and was a member of the Winder Kingdom Hall.
Surviving are two sons, James Curlin Jr., Ft. Worth, Texas, and Doug Curlin, Winder; and six grandchildren also survive.
Funeral service: Saturday, April 29, 2023, at 2 p.m. from the Winder Kingdom Hall of Jehova’s Witness, 609 Argonne Road, Winder, Georgia 30680.
Carter Funeral Home, Winder, is in charge of arrangements.
