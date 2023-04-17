curlin

WINDER - Sara Jo Curlin, 94, Winder, passed away Saturday, April 15, 2023 at her residence.

A native of Winder, Mrs. Curlin was the daughter of the late Matthew and Clara Belle Crowe. She was preceded by her husband, James Curlin Sr.; a son, Timothy Curlin; and a sister, LuDonia Stinchcomb. Mrs. Curlin was a devout Jehova’s Witness and was a member of the Winder Kingdom Hall.

Surviving are two sons, James Curlin Jr., Ft. Worth, Texas, and Doug Curlin, Winder; and six grandchildren also survive.

Funeral service: Saturday, April 29, 2023, at 2 p.m. from the Winder Kingdom Hall of Jehova’s Witness, 609 Argonne Road, Winder, Georgia 30680.

Carter Funeral Home, Winder, is in charge of arrangements.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of April 23-29

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.