COLBERT - Sara L. Greer, 96, Colbert, passed away on Tuesday, November 19, 2019.
Born in Danielsville, Mrs. Greer was a daughter of the late Howard Jones and Ophelia Morris Jones. She was a longtime member of Ila Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Kirby Allen Greer; and four siblings, Morris Jones, Harold Jones, Faye Jones Vandiver and Betty Jones.
Survivors include her daughter, Sandra Doolittle, Colbert; step-son, Jason Greer, McDonough; brother, Alfred Jones, Tallapoosa; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral service: Sunday, November 24, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Lord and Stephens, Danielsville. Interment will follow at Danielsville Memorial Gardens.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, November 24, 2019, one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Ila Baptist Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 76, Ila, Ga., 30647.
Lord and Stephens, Danielsville, 963 Hwy. 98 East, Danielsville, Ga., 30633, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
