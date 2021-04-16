Sara Nell Everett Casper, age 88, passed away peacefully at Piedmont Athens Regional Hospice Tuesday, April 13, 2021.
A native of Gwinnett County, Mrs. Casper was the daughter of the late James C. and Mary Deboard Everett. Mrs. Casper worked for Flowers Incorporated Ballons for 10 years and Statham Garment Company for 30 years before retiring. Mrs. Casper is preceded in death by her husband, James W. Casper; son-in-law; E. Marshall Turner Jr.; brothers, Dr. Marshall H. Everett and Lamar Everett.
Mrs. Casper was a member of Statham Baptist Church and was well known for being a great cook. Mrs. Casper always helped those in need and was beloved by her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, family and friends.
Survivors include her children, Kenny (Melinda) Casper and Elaine Casper Turner; grandchildren, Grant Casper and Caitlyn Casper; great-grandchildren, Korbin and Ella; and brother, Bernice (Evelyn) Everett.
Graveside service: Thursday, April 15, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Barrow Memorial Gardens. Pastor Jack Thomas will officiate.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Statham Church Celebrate Recovery, P.O. Box 780, Statham, Ga. 30666.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder has charge of arrangements.
