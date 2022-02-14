BOGART - Sara Nell Miller Puckett, 75, Bogart, passed away surrounded by family and loved ones on Friday, February 11, 2022.

Mrs. Puckett was born March 30, 1946 in Commerce to the late JR and Ella Louise Miller. Mrs. Puckett was a member of Archer Grove Holiness Church. She was preceded in death by her son, James Matthew Puckett; and grandson, Brandon Lamar Puckett.

They are the owners of The Old House Restaurant. She was the original biscuit maker and always considerate of everyone. To know her was to love her. She will be greatly missed by all.

She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Jimmy Lamar Puckett; children, Sheila Roberts (Mike), Statham, Donny Puckett, Bogart, David Puckett (Lynn), Gratis, Sherry Coomes (Stevie), Hope Hull, Ala., Chad Puckett (Jan), Bogart, and Brittan Puckett, Bogart; three sisters; 11 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren with two on the way.

Funeral service: Monday, February 14, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Archer Grove Holiness Church. Burial will follow in Evergreen Memorial Park.

Family to receive friends: Sunday, February 13, 2022 from 5-8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Smith Funeral Home, Winder has charge of arrangements.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

