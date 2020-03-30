NICHOLSON - Sara Nell Wilbanks Poe, 87, Nicholson, died Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at her residence.
Mrs. Poe was born in Nicholson to the late Gordon Ernest and Minnie Mar Barnett Wilbanks. She was a member of River of Life Worship Center and a homemaker. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Poe was preceded in death by her brother, Howard Wilbanks.
Mrs. Poe is survived by her husband, Lanier Poe, Nicholson; daughters, Brenda Elrod, Talmo, and Deborah Charping (Clay), Abbeville, S.C.; sons, Donald Poe (Dianne), Jefferson, and Paul Poe (Rena), Nicholson; sisters, Dorothy Weldon, Jefferson, and Lois Mae Poe, Commerce; brothers, David Wilbanks, Nicholson, and James Alvin Wilbanks, Buford; eight grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Due to the recommendation of the CDC and the executive order issued by Governor Brian Kemp banning all gatherings of 10 or more people, services for Mrs. Wilbanks are being planned accordingly to comply with this order.
Graveside service: Friday, March 27 at 2 p.m. at Howington Cemetery with the Rev. Mike Stowers officiating.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to New Hope Baptist Church, P.O. Box 398, Nicholson, Ga. 30565.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
