LAWRENCEVILLE - Sara Raydine Ward, 86, Lawrenceville, passed away on Saturday, December 21, 2022.
Mrs. Ward was born in Winnsboro, South Carolina, worked in the paper industry for Paper Converting and was of the Christian faith. Mrs. Ward was preceded in death by her husband, Montie Edward Ward; her mother, Maudine Wise; and her grandson, David Sillik.
Mrs. Ward is survived by her daughters, Sara Joungman and her husband Richard, St. Joseph, Michigan, Marjorie Seiler, Chicago, Illinois, Grace Cepican, Lawrenceville, Monica Ward and her partner Judy Szostak, St. Joseph, Michigan, and Sandra Koga, Belvidere, Illinois; sister, Patricia Crysel, Chicago, Illinois; grandchildren, Jennifer Cronin and her husband Michael, Becki Beishline and her husband Ricky, and Benjamin Cepican and his wife Angela.
A memorial service will be held in Chicago, Illinois, on a date in the near future with family and friends attending.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial gifts to the Foundation Fighting Blindness at https://www.fightingblindness.org/.
Memorial Park Braselton Funeral Home, 5257 Green Street, Hwy. 53, Braselton, Georgia 30517, is in charge of arrangements, 706-622-8000. Send online condolences to http://www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In