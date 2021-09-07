DANIELSVILLE - Sara Sue Leopard Carey, 72, Danielsville, passed away on Friday, September 3, 2021 after a long period of extended illnesses.
She was of the Baptist faith. She was the wife of Wayne M. Carey and the daughter of the late Ernest and Alma Peeples Leopard.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother; two sisters; her grandfather; her grandmother; and step-grandson, Hunter Berry.
She is survived by her husband, Wayne M. Carey, Danielsville; two sons and their wives, Chris and Dawn Carey, Odum, and Chad and Erika Carey, Comer; four precious grandchildren, whom she loved dearly and they were the light of her life, Chase and Dylan Carey, Danielsville, and Blair and Macy Carey, Odum; one step-granddaughter whom she also loved, Ashley Burroughs, Comer; three sisters; one brother; some nieces and nephews.
Graveside service: Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at 3 p.m. at Danielsville Evangelical Church Cemetery with Pastor Keith Nix officiating.
Flowers are optional. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to ones choice of charity.
Lord & Stephens Funeral Home, Danielsville is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
