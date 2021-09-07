carey

DANIELSVILLE - Sara Sue Leopard Carey, 72, Danielsville, passed away on Friday, September 3, 2021 after a long period of extended illnesses.

She was of the Baptist faith. She was the wife of Wayne M. Carey and the daughter of the late Ernest and Alma Peeples Leopard.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother; two sisters; her grandfather; her grandmother; and step-grandson, Hunter Berry.

She is survived by her husband, Wayne M. Carey, Danielsville; two sons and their wives, Chris and Dawn Carey, Odum, and Chad and Erika Carey, Comer; four precious grandchildren, whom she loved dearly and they were the light of her life, Chase and Dylan Carey, Danielsville, and Blair and Macy Carey, Odum; one step-granddaughter whom she also loved, Ashley Burroughs, Comer; three sisters; one brother; some nieces and nephews.

Graveside service: Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at 3 p.m. at Danielsville Evangelical Church Cemetery with Pastor Keith Nix officiating.

Flowers are optional. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to ones choice of charity.

Lord & Stephens Funeral Home, Danielsville is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of September 5-11

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.