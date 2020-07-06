WINDER - Sara Wheeler Carey, 79, Winder, passed away on Thursday, July 2, 2020 surrounded by her family.
Mrs. Carey was a native of Barrow County. She was a member of Heritage Fellowship Church and will be best remembered by her family as a loving wife, mother and nana. Her greatest pride was family and she loved spending time with each of them.
Mrs. Carey is preceded in death by her daughter, Lisa Machelle Carey; and parents, Leamon and Annie Lou Walls Wheeler.
Mrs. Carey is survived by her devoted husband of 63 years, Russell Carey, Winder; sons, Eddie Carey, Winder, and Jason (Kristi) Carey, Winder; daughter, Lynn (Barry) Thomas, Winder; brothers, Eulan (Lou Ellen) Wheeler, Auburn, and Jimmy (Dorothy) Wheeler, Winder; sisters, Betty Mack, Winder, and Anne McDaniel, Rayle; and two grandchildren, Brandon Trey Thomas and Kord Reed Carey.
Funeral service: Sunday, July 5, 2020 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Smith Funeral Home with the Rev. Tim Vaughn officiating. Burial will follow the service at Barrow Memorial Gardens.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, July 4, 2020 from 4 until 6 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is entrusted with the arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In