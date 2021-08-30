COMMERCE - Sarah Ann Daniel, 82, Commerce, passed away Sunday August 29, 2021.
She was the daughter of the late Willie and Texie Ann Thomas White and a member of the Madison Street Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Richard Ivester; her second husband, Bobby Daniel; and siblings, Geraldine Toney, Quinton White, Thomas White, Virginia Standridge, Billy White, J.W. White and Charles “Bootsy” White.
Survivors include her son, Waymon (Gail) Ivester, Commerce; daughter, Elaine (Jim) Marsh, Chattanooga, Tenn.; grandchildren, Erica Buckner (Brent), Steven Marsh, Morgan Ivester (Dylan) and Logan Ivester; great-grandchildren, Evelyn and James Buckner; two step-sons, Randy Daniel and Raymond Daniel, a step-daughter, Wanda Bond; along with a number of step-grandchildren and step- great-grandchildren.
Graveside service: Wednesday September 1, 2021 at 2 p.m. from Grey Hill Cemetery with Pastor Matt McKinney officiating.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, September 1, 2021 from 12 until 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Madison Street Baptist Church, Commerce, or to Kindred Hospice, Athens. To plant a tree in memory of Sarah Ann (White) Daniel, please visit our floral store.
Online condolences may be made at www.iviefuneralhomecommerce.com. Arrangements are in the care of Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce, Ga.
